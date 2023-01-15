Great news for R&B lovers – we have a selection of new songs for you on our weekly playlist update. Of course, there aren’t as many titles as you’ll find on our hip-hop hits Fire Emoji roundup, but they’re certainly setting the tone for what else is to come from our favourite artists this year.

The first spot on our list goes to PARTYNEXTDOOR, whose “Her Old Friends” single has already become a fan favourite. As you may recall, at the end of 2022 the music catalogues of several OVO artists began vanishing from streaming.

Unsurprisingly, this sent listeners scrambling for answers. Thankfully, the arrival of a great new track from the R&B vocalist seems to have settled their nerves.

Throughout his verses, PND sings, “It’s gon’ be so hard to clean back that body when I gwaan it / Yeah, I wants to take her out the game / Who’s to f*ckin’ blame? What’s my f*ckin’ name? / Yeah, I was playin’ by the rules, only let her do wrongs.”

Our second new single for your streaming pleasure comes from RealestK. He shows out on “Wish You Well” this weekend, which made its official debut on Friday (January 13).

In recent months, the Canadian R&B artist also shared his Dreams 2 Reality project. This helped him make his mark within the industry, holding his own across 14 tracks, including singles like “WFM,” “Love Me,” and “Toxic.”

Finally, we have a reimagined throwback from Jeremih. He sped up his previously released “Changes” song, and you’ll definitely want to have it on your winter playlist.

Further down you’ll find new-ish arrivals from names like Queen Naija, Vedo, Chris Brown, SZA, and more.

Stream our R&B Season update exclusively on Spotify below. Additionally, you can find more new music recommendations on our Fire Emoji playlist here.