Canadian musicians
- MusicNav: The Canadian Rapper & Producer Making Waves In Hip HopNav has been making waves in hip hop since he first broke into the mainstream rap scene in the 2010’s.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicMurda Beatz: Powerhouse Producer Dominating TrapMurda Beatz’s unique approach to hip hop production and prolific output have earned him the position as a powerhouse producer dominating trap music.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicDaniel Caesar's "NEVER ENOUGH" Album Is The Main Event On Our "R&B Season" UpdateCollaborations from the project, such as "Homiesexual" and "Buyer's Remorse" with Ty Dolla $ign and Omar Apollo, landed on today's playlist round-up.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsDaniel Caesar Gets Vulnerable On Beautiful New "Let Me Go" Single: StreamThe Canadian crooner is preparing his follow-up to 2019's "CASE STUDY 01."By Hayley Hynes
- SongsNAV Preps For "NAV 2" Project With New "Lately" SingleThe Canadian singer is kicking off his tour this coming Tuesday (February 14) in Minneapolis.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsDaniel Caesar Preps For Upcoming Album With Groovy "Do You Like Me?" SingleThe Canadian's last project, "CASE STUDY 01," arrived in 2019.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPARTYNEXTDOOR Brings "Her Old Friends" To Our "R&B Season" UpdateBeat your winter blues with new music from a handful of our favourites.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsJessie Reyez & 6LACK Gear Up For R&B Season With "FOREVER": ListenThe vocalist hosted an album release party attended by fellow Torontonian Drake.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsCanadian R&B Starlet Savannah Ré Is Seeking "Closure" On New SingleWhat have you been streaming this weekend?By Hayley Hynes
- NewsJessie Reyez Calls Out An Ex-Lover On Ruthless New Song, “MUTUAL FRIEND”The Canadian crooner’s new single will appear on her forthcoming “Yessie” album.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake Links Up With Canadian Legends Avril Lavigne & Fefe Dobson In TorontoDrizzy continues to show big love to his fellow Canadians.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsDrake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: WatchThe 34-year-old is said to be the "KiKi" that Drizzy sang about on "In My Feelings."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake & Nelly Furtado Perform "I'm Like A Bird" Together At OVO Fest: WatchKardinal Offishall, Choclair, Saukrates, Glenn Lewis, Jully Black and Maestro Fresh Wes were among other Canadians who took the stage last night.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRoy Woods Is Feeling "Bad Bad" On His Latest ReleaseThe new tune is the second single from the Canadian's upcoming "Mixed Emotions" LP.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRaz Fresco Links With Boldy James For "Colour Money" SingleThe song comes from the "Marvelous Right Wrist" album, available exclusively on BKRSCLB.COM.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber & Daniel Caesar Announce Surprise Coachella "Peaches" PerformanceIt's possible that Giveon could appear alongside the Canadian crooners, although nothing has been confirmed just yet.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBbno$ & Diamond Pistols Make A Good Argument For Breaking Up With "Help Herself"Viral Vancouver rap star bbno$ links with rising dance/electronic sensation Diamond Pistols for "Help Herself," an alt rock collab about what it means to admit you're a bad lover.By Keenan Higgins