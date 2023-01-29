For Daniel Caesar, 2022 was a surprisingly quiet year musically. In the first few weeks, he made an appearance on FKA Twigs’ ethereal CAPRISONGS tape. After that, we didn’t hear from him again until April. In the spring, he teamed up with BADBADNOTGOOD for his emotional “Please Do Not Lean” single.

“This is an introduction to the sound and tone of the next chapter in my career,” he previously said of the track. Additionally, he teased that his third studio album was in the works, and joined Justin Bieber on stage at Coachella to perform their hit “Peaches” collaboration.

Daniel Caesar performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

As January comes to an end, Caesar is finally ready to share more of his creations with the world. On Friday, the 27th, he delivered his “Do You Like Me?” single, along with the teaser for a music video that’s due out later.

For now, fans have been treated to a DSP release and lyric video, leaving many listeners with the words stuck in their heads all weekend long.

As Complex notes, the funky tune is dedicated to a special person in the singer’s life. “[It’s] a song about a woman I respect deeply,” Caesar said, later describing it as “90 degrees of a love triangle.”

The vocalist’s next project will be his first since 2019’s CASE STUDY 01. On that, he connected with several noteworthy artists, including John Mayer, Brandy, and Pharrell Williams.

Stream Daniel Caesar’s “Do You Like Me?” single on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, tell us if you’re excited about the Canadian crooner’s forthcoming project in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Are we wrong? I guess that depends

Will we end up together?

Will you have my kids? You better

I wanna be in love again

