In a recent TikTok post, Murda Beatz played some of the biggest hit songs that he has produced as a response to critics who’ve seemingly downplayed his vast catalog. “I’ve never heard of you,” the caption read before he reminded people about the massive chart-toppers that he helped create. The Canadian beatmaker has produced major hit songs for some of the biggest names in hip hop, including Drake, Travis Scott, and Migos. Most of these songs were included in the TikTok post.

At 17 years old, he was introduced to FL Studios and began producing beats. A short while later, he became a burgeoning force that would eventually define the sound of trap music in his own right. Today, he has become one of the most in-demand producers in hip hop. Known for his colorful and melodic trap instrumentals, Murda Beatz has been dominating the modern rap scene for a while now.

Born and raised in Fort Eerie, Ontario, Murda Beatz got his start producing for Migos and Lil Durk in the mid-2010s. He landed multiple production credits on Migos’ 2015 debut album Yung Rich Nation, including the single “Pipe it Up.” Since then, his recognizable producer tag, “Murda on the beat so it’s not nice” can be heard on some of the biggest hits in recent times.

Read More: Murda Beatz Hits: His Hottest Productions

Murda Beatz’s Hit-Making Touch

Murda Beatz’s earliest single to receive a platinum plaque was French Montana and Drake’s “No Shopping” in 2017. That same year, he also achieved platinum success with Travis Scott’s “Butterfly Effect,” as well as 2 Chainz’s “It’s a Vibe” and “4 AM.” His success and demand grew the following year as he produced the biggest singles of his career in 2018. During that year, Murda Beatz went on a prolific run, producing the now 8x platinum “Fefe” for 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj, and Drake’s “Nice For What.” The latter is now 5x platinum and marked Murda Beatz’s first-ever No. 1 single. Other notable hits that he has produced include Drake’s “Portland,” Cardi B’s “I Do,” as well as “Motorsport” and “Get Right Witcha” with Migos.

Murda Beatz has not only produced multi-platinum and chart-topping hit records for other artists, but he has also released solo and collaborative efforts of his own. In 2016, he self-released his debut mixtape, Keep God First, featuring Migos, PARTYNEXTDOOR, 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Murda Beatz teamed up with Smokepurpp in 2018 for a full-length collaboration, Bless Yo Trap. He also released an album with Shordie Shordie in 2021, Memory Lane.

The majority of his notoriety comes from producing, but he has also focused on his own development as an artist. Murda Beatz has also supported artists like A$AP Ferg and G-Eazy as an opening act on their previous tours. In 2019, he launched his very own record label, Murda Beatz Recordings.

Read More: Murda Beatz Keeps Sake & An Xbox Controller In His Bag

Recent Successes

Murda Beatz’s impact on trap music today is undeniable. His sound continues to command the mainstream hip-hop world today. This decade alone, Murda Beatz has produced songs for Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, and more. He has also released his own star-studded single, “No Más,” featuring Quavo, J Balvin, Anitta, and Pharrell Williams. In 2022, he notably produced multiple songs on Quavo & Takeoff’s collaborative album, including its lead single, “Hotel Lobby.” Murda Beatz also produced Chloë’s debut solo single, “Have Mercy” that same year.

Murda Beatz’s appearance on Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2021 reflects his work ethic and ability to thrive in a music scene that is constantly evolving. His unique approach to hip-hop production and prolific output has earned him the position as a powerhouse producer dominating trap music.

Read More: Murda Beatz Talks Investing In Yourself, Manifesting Success, & Drake’s Creativity

[via] [via]