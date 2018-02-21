Originally hailing from Miami, Florida, Smokepurpp found his success, as many young rappers do, on Soundcloud. Originally starting as a producer, Smokepurpp quickly shifted to rapping once he saw his popularity growing, eventually leading to him dropping out of high school in his senior year in order to pursue rap full-time. A frequent collaborator of Florida-rap superstars Lil Pump and XXXTentacion, Smokepurpp signed with Interscope and Alamo records in 2017, and shortly after, released his debut mixtape Deadstar, which featured verses from artists such as Chief Keef, Juicy J, and Travi$ Scott. While Smokepurpp is still in the beginnings of his career, all signs are pointing to continued success for the young artist, and his sizable Soundcloud following will be patiently waiting for whatever he does next.