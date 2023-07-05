“Murda on the Beatz, so it’s not nice.” This iconic music producer tag is in some of the most influential music in the rap industry. And while it’s everywhere, it’s easy to forget that Murda Beatz is, in fact, a man who just wants his flowers. In a recent TikTok post, shared via DJ Akademiks’ Insta feed, Murda’s in his car with a hangdog sad face. The caption above his head reads: “I’ve never heard of you.” In the background, he throws out a dozen songs with his infamous tag, all of them absolute earworms that we all remember.

Murda Beatz kicks the musical collage off with “Butterfly Effect” by Travis Scott. Then it’s “Nice for What” by Drake. Next is “MotorSport” by Migos, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B. Quavo and Takeoff’s “Hotel Lobby” and Drake’s “Portland” are mashed up right after. And this is just a taste of the songs Murda has had a hand in for over a decade. The Canadian record producer has worked with French Montana, Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz as well.

Read more: Murda Beatz Hits: His Hottest Productions

Guaranteed: You’ve Heard A Murda Beatz Track

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

Murda has had a prolific career already, and he’s only 29 years old. So when people are out there saying, “I’ve never heard of him,” it’s simple ignorance. He is in the background of plenty of rap tracks. Born Shane Lindstrom, he has 122 official production credits since 2014, with plenty of those songs charting. “Nice for What,” the 2018 summer song from Drake’s album Scorpion, is Murda’s most successful production, hitting number one in the U.S. charts and becoming an internet sensation for a few months.

While he’s still pumping out some dope tracks, Murda Beatz has been taking it a little slow recently. Back in 2021, Forbes honored him with a “30 Under 30” recognition for their music category. His only production credit this year is “Solteiras Shake” by Ludmilla with DJ Gabriel do Borel. After posting this TikTok, the safe bet is Murda is going to head back to the studio to keep showing people who he is…even if they don’t recognize him.

Read more: G Herbo, Yung Bleu & Murda Beatz Get Deep On “Raining”

[Via] [Via]