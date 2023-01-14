Our first Fire Emoji update of the year began with a new joint from Ice Spice, “In Ha Mood.” This weekend, we’re continuing to show love to our rising female artists. Specifically, we have a shoutout to GloRilla’s new collaboration with Moneybagg Yo – “On Wat U On.”

Both Southern-hailing rappers had an impressive run in 2022. Their latest work proves that the trend will likely continue into the new year. More new music and other projects are on the way from them both.

Another joint track we love comes from 21 Lil Harold and 21 Savage with “Ain’t On None.” The former rapper dropped off his After The Curse album on Friday (January 13). It comes complete with other appearances from Young Nudy, G Herbo, and Nardo Wick.

He certainly had a dramatic week with Big Scarr’s family throwing shade at him on social media. However, that didn’t stop Gucci Mane from bringing the heat. His latest release comes in the form of the Fire Emoji worthy “King Snipe” with Kodak Black.

“I’m that n*gga that smack all the smackers so I am the biggest stepper, five-five,” the Florida native spits on the first verse. “I’m a hot boy, my bitch the coldest, yeah, opposite attract / You got one time to raise your voice in here, then I’ma get the strap.”

Following that comes Armani White and Denzel Curry’s work together on “GOATED.” as well as Swizz Beatz and Jadakiss’ “Hustle, Repeat” alongside the Godfather of Harlem.

Our final Fire Emoji selection for your weekend streaming comes from ALLBLACK and Curren$y, who dropped off “Pelicans” this Friday.

Further down, you’ll hear previous releases from names like French Montana, Popcaan, NBA YoungBoy, and more.

Stream our weekly Fire Emoji update exclusively on Spotify below. Additionally, make sure to check back on Sunday to find more new music on our R&B Season playlist.