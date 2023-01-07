The holiday season brought plenty of hustle and bustle. As a result, it was necessary for our Fire Emoji playlist updates to take a brief intermission. With a new year, though, comes new music. We’ve accordingly rounded up this week’s best releases for you in our first edition of 2023.

This weekend, it was Ice Spice who caught our attention with her “In Ha Mood” track. It was previously making rounds on TikTok (and later posted to SoundCloud and YouTube). However, the Bronx native has now made it available across DSPs so all her fans can rap along to her infectious lyrics.

French Montana is having an unexpectedly chaotic weekend. He himself was spared from gunfire. Still, the rapper’s friend, Rob49, and his bodyguard were both shot during a video shoot in Miami.

The tragic news follows the arrival of the “No Shopping” hitmaker’s Coke Boys 6 project in conjunction with DJ Drama. Of the many songs on the tracklist, “Chit Chat” with Smooky MarGielaa and A$AP Rocky is already a fan (and Fire Emoji) favourite.

From NBA YoungBoy’s latest album, we then have “Black.” The Louisana native shared I Rest My Case on Friday (January 6). It comes complete with 19 titles on which he raps without any guest appearances.

Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks’ new collaboration finds them riding in a “Rocket Chamber.” Among the track’s lyrics are “Insane in my blunt from Dr. Greenthumb / Got the K in the trunk, watch the drummer boy drum,” and “Momma not home, whip it up in the kitchen / Tend to get high, bag it up in the basement.”

Finally, we have a strong feature from Drake on Popcaan’s “We Caa Done.” The track is sure to make you want to hit the tropics in the near future to beat any winter blues.

Stream our weekly Fire Emoji playlist exclusively on Spotify below. Additionally, check back with HNHH tomorrow to find more new music on our R&B Season update.