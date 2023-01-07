On Thursday night (January 5), reports indicate that there was a shooting on the set of a music video. It was seemingly for French Montana and Rob49‘s new collab, “Igloo.”

Although, the “No Stylist” rapper says the event was instead just a celebration for his latest album, Coke Boys 6. 10 people were shot, including Rob49 himself and Montana’s bodyguard, who is reportedly in critical condition.

Rapper French Montana attends his Album Release Party at Harbor New York City on June 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

However, police are now blaming the 38-year-old for what transpired. Miami Gardens Police Chief, Delma Noel-Pratt says event organizers didn’t obtain the necessary permits. This is reportedly a violation of city policy.

“If the necessary agencies were notified ahead of time and protocol followed, police officers would have been in place to safeguard the community and assist with deterring and responding, if needed, to any situation that may arise,” says Noel-Pratt.

Furthermore, footage obtained by TMZ allegedly shows the Morocco native and others taking to a nearby KFC restaurant for cover. They reportedly stayed inside for 30-40 minutes, until cops arrived at the scene.

On Friday (January 6), the “Unforgettable” rapper took to his Twitter account to make a statement. Notably, he doesn’t mention anything about filming a music video. “Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time,” writes Montana.

Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) January 6, 2023

Of course, the sixth instalment of the Coke Boys series did release yesterday (January 6). It boasts features from the likes of Kodak Black, Benny The Butcher, Stove God Cooks and more. DJ Drama takes care of the hosting duties, making it an official Gangsta Grillz mixtape. The Money Heist Edition also dropped, which contains nine extra songs.

TMZ also reports that all of the victims are expected to survive. Finally, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

[via] [via]