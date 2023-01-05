French Montana is less than 12 hours away from the release of Coke Boys 6. The project was initially set to drop in December but it ended up getting pushed back. So, when he shared a new release date, it was a surprise to find out that it would be a Gangsta Grillz tape.

This morning, French finally unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming effort, alongside the rest of the Coke Boys team. The sixth installment in the Coke Boys series will include 29 songs in total. As usual, the project will boast a slew of appearances from major acts, many that French developed a rapport with over the years.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: French Montana celebrates his birthday at Moroccan Playboy Nights birthday celebration for French Montana on November 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for French Montana)

Some of the names attached to the tracklist include A$AP Rocky, Vory, Rob49, Jeremiah, Benny The Butcher, EST Gee, Nav, King Combs and Kodak Black. However, the album is packed with guest appearances beyond French. The incarcerated Max B has two appearances on the tracklist. Meanwhile, the late Chinx will also have a moment to shine on Coke Boys 6. Obviously, the Bronx-bred rapper wants to use this opportunity to highlight his roster of artists.

Following the album’s release, French Montana will host signings in several cities across America, beginning in Miami on Jan. 6th. From there, he’ll head to Waterbury, CT, Philadelphia, PA, and Washington, DC.

Coke Boys 6 will be French Montana’s follow-up to 2022’s Montega, a joint effort with Harry Fraud. The short project felt like a return to form for French, especially with Fraud holding down the production side.

The last installment in the Coke Boys mixtape series arrived in 2020. On Coke Boys 5, French, once again, pulled the stars out including Lil Durk, NBA Youngboy, A$AP Rocky, and even a posthumous appearance from Pop Smoke.

We’ll see how Coke Boys 6 ends up panning out for French. Check out the full tracklist below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.