French Montana is giving fans exactly what they’re looking for — a new Coke Boys tape.

Over the past few months, French Montana’s indicated that he has a new mixtape on the way, though he didn’t provide much of an update. However, it appears that he’s preparing for the release of Coke Boys 6 this month.

DJ Drama hit Instagram today where he revealed that French’s sixth installment in the mixtape series will drop as a Gangsta Grillz mixtape. “2023 New Year…Same Hustle Droppin 1/6,” he wrote. “@frenchmontana ‘Coke Boys 6…Money Heist Edition’ Gangsta Grillz…I Gave Yall A Chance To Catch Up…What Happened.”

“WAVE GODS !!! From st barts back to the block free max b ! COKE BOYS 6 gangsta grillz edition @djdrama THIS FRIDAY,” French captioned his post.

French initially announced that the project would be dropping on Dec. 9th, 2022, but that didn’t end up happening. In a short trailer shared to his Instagram page, he revealed that Coke Boys 6 includes appearances from Max B, D Thang, Cheese, Kenzo B, Stove God, T Dot, Ayoub, Chinese Kitty and the late Chinx. French hasn’t unveiled any other details surrounding the project but we’re sure it’ll come in the next few days.

The Bronx rapper’s upcoming project follows the release of 2022 Montega with Harry Fraud.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: French Montana attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz tape became even more popular in the past two years. In addition to Coke Boys 6, Drama has a few other Gangsta Grillz tapes in the works including Juelz Santana’s We In Motion and an apparent mixtape with Pusha T. Last year, Drama teamed up with Dreamville, Symba, and more for their own installments in the Gangsta Grillz series.

We’ll keep you posted on these projects. For now, check out the trailer for French Montana’s Coke Boys 6. Sound off in the comments with the artists you’d like to see on French’s upcoming mixtape.