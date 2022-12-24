After a crazy year for hip-hop, some artists are making it clear that next year might be even better. Pusha T and DJ Drama announced that they will release a Gangsta Grillz project together in 2023. They spoke on Rap Radar’s Brian “B.Dot” Miller’s Twitter space to share the news. King Push also announced that he’s got a solo album on the way as well. As such, fans can’t wait for new music so soon after this year’s It’s Almost Dry.

CHARLOTTE, NC – MARCH 01: Meek Mill, Trinidad James, DJ Drama and Pusha T attend a party hosted by T.I. and Fabolous at Cameo Nightclub on March 1, 2013 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

We still don’t have an audio clip from the space, i.e. any proof that they said this. However, many outlets on Twitter have corroborated the clip, including Andrew Barber of Fake Shore Drive. While some fans whined that Drama’s working with an older artist and not a new face… I mean, it’s Pusha T. How could it not be great? Many are also excited about the tape’s potential features and reunions, à la Clipse on It’s Almost Dry.

Man… I really hope a new Pusha T x Dj Drama Gangsta Grillz project means a new Push x Jadakiss collab 🔥 🔥 🔥 — Reefa ali (@iamReefaali) December 24, 2022

Although we’re still waiting on the 100% push from Push, it’s no wonder fans are so excited. DJ Drama worked on some of the greatest mixtapes of the 2000s with Pharrell, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, and many more. What’s more is that he’s still dropping projects today. He worked with Tyler, the Creator on CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST and with Icewear Vezzo for the recent Paint The City tape.

Meanwhile, Pusha T’s been quite busy as of late, too. Recently, his cover story with XXL gave us a lot of insight into his career movement. Moreover, he spoke on his relationship with Kanye West, an upcoming new album, and his evolved beef with Drake. Even with all that extra news surrounding him, he’s giving It’s Almost Dry its proper credit before the Grammys. As one of the best hip-hop albums of the year, which followed one of 2018’s best in Daytona, he’s bound to drop nothing but excellence.

