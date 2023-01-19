Pusha T Says Tyler, The Creator Inspired His Upcoming “Gangsta Grillz” Tape With DJ Drama
Tyler, The Creator’s “Call Me If You Get Lost” inspired Pusha T to work with DJ Drama on a “Gangsta Grillz” tape.
Pusha T’s committed to releasing a new mixtape under the Gangsta Grillz banner. However, he says it likely wouldn’t have come to fruition without Tyler, The Creator.
Prior to the resurgence of Gangsta Grillz mixtapes in 2022, Tyler, The Creator revived the series with his 2021 album. He dropped Call Me If You Get Lost with DJ Drama. The project later earned him another Grammy award.
During a conversation with Complex at Matthew M. Williams’ Fall/Winter 2023 Givenchy show during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, Pusha T explained the significance of mixtape culture.
“I just feel like to me, the Gangsta Grillz and the whole mixtape culture and scene is what I’m about. That’s the purest form of Hip Hop to me,” Push said. “The fact that Drama is having so much success, the fact that that’s what I love in Hip Hop, I want to merge those worlds and see what happens.”
The It’s Almost Dry rapper said Tyler’s Grammy-award-winning album inspired him to do a Gangsta Grillz tape.
“I’m going to be honest with you, seeing Drama’s mixtape with Tyler and how they won a Grammy, I was like, ‘Man, mixtapes really won a Grammy.’ So I’m trying to be a part of that culture as well,” he added.
In the past year, Dreamville, Snoop Dogg, Symba, Jim Jones, and more have dropped their own respective Gangsta Grillz project. For Push, his upcoming tape will mark his first with Drama.