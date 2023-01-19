Pusha T’s committed to releasing a new mixtape under the Gangsta Grillz banner. However, he says it likely wouldn’t have come to fruition without Tyler, The Creator.

Prior to the resurgence of Gangsta Grillz mixtapes in 2022, Tyler, The Creator revived the series with his 2021 album. He dropped Call Me If You Get Lost with DJ Drama. The project later earned him another Grammy award.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Pusha T attends the Givenchy Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

During a conversation with Complex at Matthew M. Williams’ Fall/Winter 2023 Givenchy show during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, Pusha T explained the significance of mixtape culture.

“I just feel like to me, the Gangsta Grillz and the whole mixtape culture and scene is what I’m about. That’s the purest form of Hip Hop to me,” Push said. “The fact that Drama is having so much success, the fact that that’s what I love in Hip Hop, I want to merge those worlds and see what happens.”

The It’s Almost Dry rapper said Tyler’s Grammy-award-winning album inspired him to do a Gangsta Grillz tape.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 02: Pusha T presents the Music Innovation Honor to Pharrell Williams onstage during the TV One Urban One Honors at The Eastern on December 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Urban One Honors)

“I’m going to be honest with you, seeing Drama’s mixtape with Tyler and how they won a Grammy, I was like, ‘Man, mixtapes really won a Grammy.’ So I’m trying to be a part of that culture as well,” he added.

In the past year, Dreamville, Snoop Dogg, Symba, Jim Jones, and more have dropped their own respective Gangsta Grillz project. For Push, his upcoming tape will mark his first with Drama.

