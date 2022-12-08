Icewear Vezzo is easily one of the hottest rappers out of Detroit right now and that’s due to his incredible output. After years of grinding, he landed a deal with Quality Control earlier this year and he’s been on go-mode ever since.

Earlier today, he unveiled his highly anticipated Gangsta Grillz mixtape alongside DJ Drama, Paint The City. The new project is undoubtedly a culmination of the respect that he’s gained in hip-hop this year. Icewear Vezzo connects with heavyweights on the tracklist, such as Jeezy, Future, Kodak Black and 2 Chainz. Additionally, Vezzo joins forces with frequent collaborators Peezy and GT. Paint The City brings Vezzo alongside some of his most frequent collaborators such as Antt Beatz, Foreva Rollin, June Da Genius, and Max Beats.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 09: Icewear Vezzo visits SiriusXM Studios on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The latest effort from Icewear Vezzo comes months following the release of Rich off Pints 3, which earned critical praise across the board. Paint The City is a strong effort that certainly sets the stage for Icewear Vezzo’s 2023 run.

DJ Drama witnessed a resurgence in Gangsta Grillz tapes this year as a result of Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost. Even though 2021 saw the mixtape series regain popularity, he’s hosted projects by Symba, Dreamville, Jim Jones, and now, Icewear Vezzo.

Check out Icewear Vezzo’s latest body of work below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.