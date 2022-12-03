DJ Drama is a busy man, that’s undeniably true. This year alone, the Generation Now co-founder has connected with names like Dave East, Snoop Dogg, as well as NBA YoungBoy to make Gangsta Grillz albums of their own. Before 2022 comes to a close, he has one more in store, this time with Icewear Vezzo.

Paint The City is finally due out this coming Thursday (December 9). Ahead of that, the Michigan native has been chiefly setting the mood for listeners with a string of singles. Previously, he shared “God Bless The 6” featuring Babyface Ray from his upcoming project. Now, he’s presently returned with the Jeezy-assisted “One Time.”

The track is complete with groovy synths and confident verses that create a triumphant soundscape. “One time for all the n*ggas that’s trappin’ / Two times for all the n*ggas that’s flexin’,” the artists count on the memorable chorus.

“Middle finger to the p*ssy n*ggas that’s tellin’ / Three times for the real n*ggas in heaven.”

“One Time” arrived alongside a Diesel Films-directed music video that finds our three stars explicitly turning up in 6 Mile.

Other releases to come from IV in recent months include “Shut Up” with PGF Nuk, “They Can’t FWM,” and “It’s All On U” in tandem with Kodak Black.

In August, the rising star officially signed with Quality Control Music. At the time, he was awarded an incredible QC chain from P on behalf of the entire label.

Stream Icewear Vezzo’s “One Time” featuring Jeezy on Spotify or Apple Music below. Additionally, check back in with HNHH this coming Thursday to stream his collaborative album with DJ Drama.

