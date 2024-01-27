Icewear Vezzo And DaBaby Share Why They Are "Perfect"

Icewear Vezzo and DaBaby are repping the Midwest with pride on their brand-new single and first-ever collaboration. "Perfect" is the latest single to be shown off from Icewear's forthcoming record, Live From The 6. The project is slated for a February 2 release, which is next Friday. This will be the Detroit native's first album since his 2022 LP, Paint the City (Gangsta Grillz) [feat. DJ Drama].

On this cut, Vezzo and DaBaby are rapping about how they are "perfect" even with all of their missteps in life. The headliner spits on the chorus, "Street n**** but I’m perfect (B****, I'm perfect)." DaBaby does a great job sticking to that theme with some of the opening bars from his verse. You can find some of them below.

Listen To "Perfect" By Icewear Vezzo & DaBaby

So far, Live From The 6 has one other feature placement. That comes from an up-and-comer from Memphis, YTB Fatt. He and Vezzo collaborated on "Come Outside," a late release from last year. Additionally, the Michigan veteran has put out seven songs from the upcoming tracklist. That is at least according to its Genius page. We will see what makes the cut, but for now, check out "Perfect" right now.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Perfect," by Icewear Vezzo? Are you excited for him to drop his new project Live From The 6 on February 2? Will this be the best track from the project, why or why not? How did DaBaby do in your opinion with his performance? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Icewear Vezzo. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't name not one L that I took that I ain't come back, these n****s can't figure me out

This a disconnect 'cause they can't comprehend the way I act, then I ain't even givin' it out

The way I can give it, call Gotti for the bulletproof, one call to play out in Memphis

Make the ghetto b*****s put the hands on they knees, I pay respect, I don't say hi to n****s

I go from plane to hotel, different hotel to the [?]

When I put that fire on 'em n****s, I went home, got in my bed, I

