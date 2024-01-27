Maxo Kream Drops Hedonistic Anthem "Bang The Bus" With Evilgiane

Most Texas rappers are known for their druggy and woozy sounds. That is what Maxo Kream is bringing tenfold on his latest single, "Bang The Bus." It is a nearly three-minute sexual journey that details Maxo's sexual fantasies. He makes pornographic references on the pre-chorus. "Persona Money Gang, come hang with us (Uh-huh) / Porno flick in the Sprinter van, you can bring your friends, come bang the bus (Bring your friends)."

This track follows up his collaboration with Florida up-and-comer, Luh Tyler, "Whatchamacallit." Maxo Kream brings a smooth and lower-register flow over an airy and dreamy beat from evilgiane. This is someone who you will see a lot here on HNHH. Over the past couple of weeks, we have highlighted the New York producer for his recent single "40" and his latest album #HEAVENSGATE (VOL. 1).

Listen To "Bang The Bus" By Maxo Kream & Evilgiane

The New York producer can bring your conventional trap beats, or something off-kilter. His unpredictability may be his greatest quality and that shines through here. "Bang The Bus" also shouts out Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Sexyy Red. But, with a sexually-charged song like this Maxo does not make the most flattering remarks. Go give the track a listen though, it is a unique one for sure.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Bang The Bus," by Maxo Kream and evilgiane? Where do you rank Maxo amongst Texas-born rappers and why? Is evilgiane the best up-and-coming producer in hip-hop right now? Is an album bound to drop soon? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Maxo Kream and evilgiane. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Matte black Rover, Batmobile (Vroom)

Yellow bone b****, love to f*** on pills (On what?)

Got a fake a** but the head game rеal (Uh-huh)

She got me waitin', it's been two weeks

I could have been f****d bout ten freaks (Maxo, Maxo, Maxo)

Redbone, slim, petite, drop it pop it Megan knees

