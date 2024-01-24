Evilgiane Gives Fans A Full Look At What Surf Gang Has To Offer On "#HEAVENSGATE (VOL. 1)"

2024 is shaping up to be a breakout year for ecclectic producer evilgiane. The New Yorker made a splash in 2023, nabbing a credit on Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem's collaborative track "The Hillbillies." The skittish beat is something that the man specializes. A lot of his instrumentals are always bringing a new element to the table that may seem out of place, but works brilliantly.

That is what he is showing the world he can do on a full project with #HEAVENSGATE (VOL. 1). This is not evilgiane's first go around though. he has been in the game for about three years or so with four previous efforts to show for it. In fact, three of them were team efforts. Two were with Harto Falión and one working alongside Smoove Dinero.

Read More: Big Moochie Grape's First Day Out: On His Release, Young Dolph & PRE's Reign

Listen To #HEAVENSGATE (VOL. 1) By Evilgiane

Both of them land on evilgiane's biggest LP yet. With 23 songs there is a lot to digest. However, it feels very raw, fun, unique, and Soundcloud-era-esque. This should not be a surprise as a majority of these artists are rough around the edges. It adds personality to each cut, even if they do not all stick. The singles leading up to it include, "40," with xaviersobased and Nettspend, and more. Go check it out and see for yourself why he and his label Surf Gang are up now.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, #HEAVENSGATE (VOL. 1), by evilgiane? Do you think the Surf Gang label will dominate in 2024, why or why not? Who is the best artist from the collective? Which tracks are you gravitating toward? We would like to hear what you have to say. So, be sure to leave your hottest takes in the comments. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding evilgiane and Surf Gang.

#HEAVENSGATE (VOL. 1) Tracklist:

LAND (feat. JDN & SHAD) INFORMANTS (feat. Slimesito) WHAT SHES HAVING (feat. LUCY (Cooper B. Handy)) ) DREAM IT (feat. JDN & Harto Falión) PSA (feat. JDN) IDK NUN (feat. Bear1boss) UGLY PRETTY (feat. Harto Falión) STARBURST (feat. N.A.O Quelly & 454) SNOWFLAKE (feat. K$upreme) BRANDY (feat. FLEE) SHOOTAZ (feat. Dee Aura) TALKING TO A WALL (feat. Harto Falión) PAP SHIESTY (feat. Rx Papi) LIL WAYNE (feat. K$upreme & Slimesito) DIGITAL (feat. K$upreme) 141 (feat. Harto Falión, Nolanberollin & EERA) SIP SIP (feat. 03 Greedo) BEEN DA WAVE (feat. feat. 03 Greedo & EERA) BASIC (feat. Anycia & Robb Bank$) 40 (feat. xaviersobased & Nettspend) 2 GUNS (feat. Smoove Dinero) CROWD SURF (feat. Dee Aura) GLAMOROUS (feat. Durkalini & Woesum)

Read More: Britney Spears Allegedly Banned From Los Angeles Hotel For Swimming Topless