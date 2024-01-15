EVILGIANE Produces A Banger For Fresh Talents Xaviersobased And Nettspend

A new year gives us a fresh start to search for more new faces to cover. Today, we are going to bring some coverage to two upcoming faces from the East. One of them is xaviersobased, a 20-year-old from New York. The other is Nettspend, who is just 16 and hails from Virginia. The song we are going to bring to light is "40," a song produced by EVILGIANE. He made an appearance on the site when he made a beat for the legend, Earl Sweatshirt.

EVILGIANE, a New Yorker too, is an integral part of the Surf Gang label. He founded it and has been putting on some of the undergrounders and upcoming talents. Nettspend and xaviersobased have been dropping quick and punchy cuts for a fairly short time frame. Nettspend started his career in 2023, whereas xavier got things rolling in 2020.

Read More: Juice WRLD's Girlfriend Ally Lotti Leaks Alleged Sex Tape On OnlyFans And Promptly Gets Ripped By His Fans

Listen To "40" EVILGIANE, Xaviersobased, And Nettspend

EVILGIANE brings a traditional trap beat to the table with glossy kick drums. Nettspend and xaviersobased deliver short but high-energy verses. According to Stereogum, Evilgiane’s forthcoming #HEAVENSGATE mixtape will feature this track. Give it a try for yourself right now.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "40," by EVILGIANE, xaviersobased, and Nettspend? After hearing this song, do think we should continue to spread the word about these two rappers? Who had the better verse and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding EVILGIANE, xaviersobased, and Nettspend. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I told Vivid, roll that seventy-thirty, go straight to the head

I told Vivid, roll that seventy-thirty, go straight to the head

Said it slime, bitch we in VA, posted with my, eh, uh (Yeah)

With my brother zuro, back school, we skippin' class

Read More: Kanye West Recording Music Video For Ty Dolla $ign & Playboi Carti Song: Watch

[Via]