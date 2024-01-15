Kanye West Recording Music Video For Ty Dolla $ign & Playboi Carti Song: Watch

New footage suggests that there could be some promo visuals for "Vultures," although we know how these teases tend to go.

Kanye West's Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign might not ever come out, but they sure are trying to keep the train rolling. Hopefully we're wrong about that just to see what the hype is about, and it looks like they might actually drop something soon. Moreover, new footage emerged of the two of them filming a music video outside of Wet in Las Vegas, seemingly for the Playboi Carti-assisted track rumored for their project, "F**k Sumn." Of course, it's entirely possible that this is for something else entirely, or that they might scrap it and come through with something else. But it's exciting to at least see that this rollout isn't over yet, for better or worse.

Furthermore, fans are skeptical from both a project quality perspective and a more socially aware one. Kanye West, Vultures, and the songs we've heard from it so far are topics that will spark a political debate even among the most civically disinterested music fans. It's also the backdrop for a couple of different beefs allegedly brewing for the Chicago rapper, although these are all rumors. There's his allegedly leaked text messages with Pusha T, as well as a recent rant that JPEGMAFIA went on about his "idol."

Regardless of all that, we know that the 46-year-old has never shied away from conflict; rather, he welcomes and prompts it. Still, at least it seems like his rift with Kid Cudi is healing up these days, although we're unsure of where exactly it's at. All this is to say that there's so much we could be focusing on right now that has little to do with Kanye West, Vultures, or Ty Dolla $ign as much as it does the controversy behind all of them. Those are important conversations to have, but as listeners detached from the situation, the music is what we will truly feel equipped to comment on.

Meanwhile, it's clear that this new era isn't really affecting the Yeezy mogul's previous work too much. For one, his 2016 album The Life Of Pablo re-entered the Billboard 200 chart, and he recently received four new platinum certifications. At least we'll always have the old Ye. For more news on Kanye West, Vultures, and Ty Dolla $ign, come back to HNHH.

