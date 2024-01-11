Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures" Gets New Release Date

It's been a turbulent life cycle for Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's newest release Vultures. The album was first announced last year when the identically titled lead single dropped in November. The album was originally given an early December release date but the time came and passed without any new music. The next release date was alleged to be New Year's Day though that one didn't last long either. In mid-December, a version of the album leaked online which may have contributed to even further delays.

In the days following its second delay, digital versions of the album updated to show a January 12 release date. But like the first two dates that never materialized. Last week, the January 12 date was removed from digital platforms leaving the future of the record in limbo. Now, the project once again has a new potential release date and it's just one week after the previously announced one. Copies of the album on Apple Music now claim that it will be released in full next week on January 19. Despite the date being updated many fans are still skeptical of the album actually being released as West has a long history of these types of delays.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs

Kanye West's New Album Could Drop Next Week

In the past week, Kanye West has returned to Instagram with a curious series of posts. Many of them feature scantily clad pictures of Bianca Censori. Some of them have even made strange claims to fans. In one of the first new posts he shared in 2024 West promised that he wasn't wearing pants at all this year.

A few days later he wished the model a happy birthday as part of a series of pictures showing off some of her most notable looks. The album approaches right in the midst of a number of personal troubles for West as well. Do you think Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's new album Vultures will actually come out next week? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Kanye West's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]