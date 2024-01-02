Kanye West Flaunts Bianca Censori In Her Underwear, Promises "No Pants" In 2024

Kanye West fans have to be used to pretty strange social media posts by now. The rapper has long been known to take out his frustrations online but occasionally he also just makes silly and confusing posts. That was the case today when he took to Instagram with a new picture of Bianca Censori. In the picture, she's pretty scantily clad sporting a furry top, underwear, and heels. Most importantly, as West himself points out in the caption, she isn't wearing any pants.

"No pants this year" the text attached to the post reads. It's hard to imagine West going all year without wearing any pants but in combination with the picture he seems to mean it literally. In the comments, fans have a variety of reactions to his post. "I think I’m gonna keep wearing pants to be honest," one fan hilariously replies. Many other fans talk about how little of West's creative output comes through music anymore. "release the damn album bruh," another highly upvoted comment reads. Check out the strange new Instagram post below.

Kanye West's Bizarre New Instagram Post Calls For No Pants

Fans calling for new music have a pretty good reason to feel entitled to something. Last month, Kanye West announced a new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign called Vultures. Two of the album's release dates have already passed by as it continues to get delayed. Additionally a version of the album leaked online a few weeks ago, which may have something to do with the reasons it hasn't been officially released yet.

The pair at least appear to still be intent on releasing the album. They recently got matching Vultures tattoos in advance of the newest reported release date. Fans are hoping the album actually drops on its most recently announced release date January 12. What do you think of Kanye West's new Instagram post calling for no pants this year? Do you think he will stick with his no-pants promise? Let us know in the comment section below.

