Kanye West Gets "Vultures" Tattoo, Matching With Ty Dolla Sign

Ty Dolla $ign isn't the only one rocking some Vultures ink, as his collaborative partner for this album just got one to match. Moreover, new pictures emerged on social media of Kanye West getting a small "¥$" tattoo on his arm at an unknown location. Ty, on the other hand, got it on the side of his head just above his right ear, but unfortunately for die-hards excited for the full-length team-up, this new artwork doesn't set its release in stone. Currently, some fans still think it'll drop before 2023 comes to a close, whereas others expect an early January release. Most people, though, probably won't believe it until they see it on a DSP.

Such is the album rollout process of Kanye West, an artist who can dangle bait in front of starving admirers more effectively than most... for better or worse. At least this new tattoo confirms that he's committed to the project and that it holds enough weight for him to fight for it. Most recently, Ye and Ty premiered a new song "Unlock" on the radio after rumors that their Backstreet Boys-sampling single "Everybody" would drop did not manifest. As such, we can assume that the duo will continue to seek distribution and finally put Vultures in fans' ears.

Kanye West's New Vultures Tattoo

Of course, this isn't even taking into account the various controversies that dogged this album– and the Chicago artist, for that matter. Delays, beef, rants, canceled live events, celebrity appearances, and most prominently, the actually abhorrent and damaging remarks that Kanye West has espoused against the Jewish community, the Black community, other rappers, and more. On that last note, it at least seems like he's starting a process of accountability through an apology in Hebrew. It's a small step, and one that many organizations and individuals blasted, but hopefully the first in a longer and more fulfilling journey.

Meanwhile, with the "¥$" duo now repping their chemistry wherever they go, there's no telling where Vultures is going next. Do you think it's entering the ranks of Yandhi, TurboGrafx16, and So Help Me God as legendary scrapped projects from the Yeezy mogul or will it be more of a disappointing Donda 2 scenario? If it drops, will it stack up against his classics? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below, and stay posted on HNHH for more on Kanye West.

