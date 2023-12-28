Ty Dolla Sign Unveils New "Vultures" Tribute Tattoo

Fans continue to anticipate the release of Ty Dolla Sign's upcoming joint album with Kanye West, Vultures. Originally slated to drop this month, the LP has since been subject to various delays, and is now scheduled to arrive on January 12, 2024. Vultures not yet arriving hasn't stopped Ty Dolla Sign from celebrating, however. Today, he took to social media to unveil some new ink he got dedicated to the collab.

"¥$," a small tattoo situated just above the performer's ear reads, as seen on his Instagram Story. Clearly, Ty is pretty dedicated to the project, and fans are now more eager than ever to hear it. As for his collaborator, Ye's had his hands full lately. He's perfecting plans to build a city in the Middle East, just seemingly celebrated the holidays with the Kardashians, and more.

Ty Dolla Sign's Latest Ink

As of late, the Chicago-born artist has also been under fire for his recent apology to the Jewish community. He took fans and critics alike by surprise earlier this week when he announced that he's now committed to "promoting unity." Unfortunately, not many people are buying it. "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions," he wrote. "It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding More in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

While the message seems to at least be on the right track, some users theorize that he only shared it to get some samples cleared ahead of the new album. Others also speculate that he had artificial intelligence write it for him. What do you think of Ty Dolla Sign's new tattoo? Are you looking forward to hearing Vultures when it drops in January of next year? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

