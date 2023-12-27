Peter Rosenberg Thinks Kanye West Apologized To Get "Vultures" Samples Cleared

Earlier this week, Kanye West dropped a long-overdue apology to the Jewish community for the various antisemitic comments he's made in the past couple of years. The post came as a surprise to his loyal followers, as well as to the countless Jewish people the Chicago MC has managed to offend. As if the apology wasn't shocking enough, it was also written in Hebrew; an ambiguous nod to those he's wronged.

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions," his message begins. "It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding More in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

Peter Rosenberg On Kanye West's Apology

Almost immediately after he posted the apology, social media sleuths began to speculate that something was off. Many even thought the controversial hitmaker could have used artificial intelligence to put it together. TMZ put it into an AI-detecting software, which also had some pretty damning results. Now, DJ Peter Rosenberg has shared his thoughts on the debacle, claiming that it seems like nothing but a ploy to get some samples cleared ahead of his new album, Vultures. According to him, the AI theory also checks out, and he was likely pressured by record executives into "apologizing."

"No part of me believes his apology," Rosenberg explained. "The Hebrew part was like so either unintentionally or intentionally offensive," he continued. "As if like, American Jews can just read Hebrew without vowels... Like bro, it's just another offensive thing here." What do you think of Peter Rosenberg's take on Kanye West's apology? Do you think it was sincere? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

