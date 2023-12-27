Kanye West Accused Of AI Generating Apology Post

Earlier this week, Kanye West took to social media with a post that surprised a lot of fans. He posted a blank picture with black text over top of it, which is pretty standard for celebrities trying to say something serious. But the text was in Hebrew, meaning for most fans it needed translation. When that translation came through the post got even more surprising.

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding More in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity," Kanye's Instagram post reads. His apology to the Jewish community comes after more than a year of making sporadic antisemitic comments during various public appearances. Check out the full apology post below.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs

Kanye West's Apology

But now new details are emerging about the post, including a concerning allegation of using AI. When TMZ put the statement into a software designed to recognize AI-generated texts, the red flags emerged. The program gave the statement an 85% likelihood of being generated by an AI text platform. The revelation obviously isn't a great look for the rapper. It gives the appearance that he didn't mean the words he posted, though there's no way of definitively proving the statement really came from AI.

In the wake of the comments Kanye got a response from the Anti-Defamation League. "After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt. Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome," their response read. What do you think of Kanye West allegedly using AI to help generate his recent apology post to the Jewish community? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Kanye West's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]