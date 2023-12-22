Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures" Delayed Again, New Release Date Revealed

"Vultures" won't drop until 2024.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's eagerly-anticipated joint album, Vultures, was initially expected to drop on December 15. Ye hosted a couple of listening parties to give fans a taste of what was to come, and ended up going on a controversial rant in Vegas. He took aim at Jay-Z, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and more in the rant, which ultimately went viral. With all of that being said, the album never dropped, leaving fans disappointed but not necessarily surprised.

It was later revealed that the album would only be delayed by a couple of weeks, and finally arrive on December 31. Once again, however, the project appears to have been delayed. Luckily, listeners won't have to wait too much longer to hear it. According to Billboard, reps for Ye have confirmed that Vultures will now drop on January 12, 2024.

Vultures Reportedly Arrives On January 12

While it remains unclear what exactly has caused the delay, Ye certainly has his hands full. Aside from perfecting the upcoming album, he's also got plans for a new city in the works. The city, tentatively named DROAM, will be in the Middle East and is currently in its first phase of development. Once it's complete, it's expected to span over 100K acres, which is nearly double the size of New York City. The Chicago-born MC is currently recruiting project managers, engineers, architects, contractors, builders, and more to help with the project.

While supporters respect the controversial artist for his ambition, some would prefer that he wrap up the album before diving into another endeavor. Still, fans are only a few more weeks out from finally hearing Vultures. How do you feel about Kanye West's upcoming joint album with Ty Dolla Sign getting delayed again? Are you looking forward to finally hearing the full album when it drops on January 12, 2024? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

