"Vultures" Available For Pre-Order On iTunes With December 31st Release

Vultures, the upcoming album from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, has been made available for pre-order on iTunes. Furthermore, the "expected release" has been listed as December 31. The news comes after Vultures' expected release date, December 15, was instead marked by a 10-minute rant from Kanye. The rant took aim at the Jewish community, Adidas, and individuals like JAY-Z and Drake. "N-gga just cause I had a car, n-gga. F-ck everybody, n-gga. That's what I'm trying to say to you n-ggas right f-cking now, n-gga. Drake, this is what you been waiting for. Jay-Z, this is what you been waiting for. Adidas, this is what you been waiting for. Kim, this is what you been waiting for. n-ggas be hanging around these n-ggas for the money on some Mike Rubin sh-t," Kanye ranted.

The album was briefly available for pre-order on Apple Music for a brief period earlier this week before later being removed. The album's release has been a trail of delays dating back to the summer. At one point, Kanye and Ty had planned to release the album as part of an impromptu concert in Italy. However, that idea was scrapped due to a lack of planning permission and an overly-expedited construction schedule for their intended stage.

Vultures Features Backstreet Boys Sample & Timbaland Production

Last week, Kanye previewed some of the things fans can expect from Vultures. "Everybody" was briefly previewed in a video shared by West, which showed the rapper standing imposingly on a balcony as the track played. The brief clip shared confirms that the song includes a prominent sample of "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" by the Backstreet Boys that melts into an enticing beat.

Elsewhere, Timbaland also confirmed that he has served as a producer on the album. "One of my best body of work," Timbaland wrote on Instagram while showing a hand-written tracklist. The reveal came soon after Dolla Sign revealed the tracklist in full himself.

