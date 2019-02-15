itunes
- Music"Vultures" Available For Pre-Order On iTunes With December 31st ReleaseWhether the album actually drops after multiple delays remains to be seen.By Ben Mock
- MusicBono Takes "Full Responsibility" For Putting The U2 Album On Everyone's Phone In 2014Hindsight is 20/20 for Bono.By Rex Provost
- NumbersThe Weeknd's Sales Rocket Post-Super Bowl Halftime PerformanceThe hit-maker enjoyed a healthy boost in his streams following his impressive performance. By Madusa S.
- NumbersThe Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Defiantly Re-Enters Top 10Following The Weeknd's major Grammy snub, his loyal fanbase collectively rallied to stream "Blinding Lights" in an act of defiance. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Weeknd Shares Unreleased "Kiss Land" Tracks & Demos: Report"Kiss Land" has reached the No. 1 spot on the iTunes R&B chart seven years after its release, so the singer wanted to celebrate.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B To Donate Her Profits From "Coronavirus" To CharityCardi B and DJ iMarkkeyz will be donating the royalties they make off of the "Coronavirus" song to food banks and shelters helping those affected by the pandemic.By Lynn S.
- MusicCardi B Explains Why She's Not Credited On Viral "Coronavirus" RemixCardi B is working on getting properly credited for the viral "Coronavirus" remix, and will be donating her royalties to those affected by the pandemic.By Lynn S.
- RandomCardi B Coronavirus Remix Goes ViralA remix of Cardi B saying "Coronavirus! Shit is real!" has officially gone viral, rising the iTunes charts rapidly.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureR.E.M.'s "It's The End Of The World" Charts During Coronavirus ScareR.E.M.'s single "It's the End of The World as We Know It" has resurfaced on the iTunes charts amid coronavirus scare.By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicKanye West's "Yandhi" Album Appears Online As RingtonesKanye West's "Yandhi" mysteriously appeared on iTunes in ringtone-format.By Alex Zidel
- MusicApple Shuts Down iTunes In Favor Of 3 New AppsAn era has officially ended.By Alex Zidel
- LifeApple WWDC Event Livestream: How To WatchiTunes is expected to disappear after the keynote event.By Alex Zidel
- MusicApple Is Planning On Ditching iTunes In Favor Of New Apps: ReportApple is getting rid of the App we've all come to love.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyApple Sued By iTunes' Users For Allegedly "Selling Off" Personal InformationApple Inc. stands accused of pawning off iTunes records to a shadowy third party.By Devin Ch
- MusicNipsey Hussle Is Dominating iTunes & Amazon's Music Charts In Wake Of DeathNipsey Hussle all day, every day. By Chantilly Post
- MusicYNW Melly's "Murder On My Mind" Tops iTunes Chart Amid Murder ChargesYNW Melly's arrest sparks a surge in streams.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Documentary Sparks Lawsuit Against Universal Music GroupUMG faces a lawsuit over the unauthorized Drake documentary that surfaced earlier this year.By Aron A.