50 Cent’s “Many Men” Returns To The Charts After Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt

Fans are revisiting 50 Cent's iconic song.

50 Cent's iconic song, “Many Men,” has reportedly returned to the iTunes charts in the wake of Donald Trump surviving an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. 50 acknowledged the situation on X (formerly Twitter) by sharing an edit of his Get Rich or Die Tryin’ cover featuring the former president’s face on his body. “Trump gets shot and now I’m trending,” he captioned the image. The lyrics to the song famously reference 50 surviving being shot 9 times in 2000.

Plenty of Trump’s supporters popped up in the replies to his post to celebrate the moment. “Trump is unstoppable, not even bullet can stop him. He is winning this for us Americana! Build the statue NOW!!” one user wrote. Another added: “If you would walk out on stage with him next appearance it would cause pandemonium.”

Donald Trump Survives Shooting During Pennsylvania Rally

The morning newspapers on display at a shop in Sydney on July 15, 2024, show the headlines and photos following the assassination attempt on former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024.

As for the shooting, Trump happened to turn his face slightly to the right just before a gun was fired in his direction, causing the bullet to only nick his ear. "I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead," Trump told the New York Post afterward. "I’m supposed to be dead. The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle."

50 Cent Reacts To Donald Trump Shooting