50 Cent Clarifies He Won’t Be Attending The RNC Despite Reports

50 Cent will not be performing at the Republican National Convention, despite reports that he was in talks to do so. A rep. for the legendary rapper confirmed the news in a statement to TMZ. "He is not attending [the RNC], as he is slated to be in Shreveport preparing for his ‘Humor and Harmony’ festival,” they said. The reports came after 50 shared an edited version of his Get Rich or Die Tryin’ cover featuring Donald Trump’s face on his body, earlier this week. In the caption, he wrote: “Trump gets shot and now I’m trending.”
He did so after Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. In the wake of that incident, 50's song "Many Men" resurfaced on iTunes charts. The situation caused fans to theorize he'd perform the song at the RNC.
Donald Trump Attends Republican National Convention
As for the shooting, Trump barely survived after turning his head slightly to the right just milliseconds before the gunfire broke out. The movement caused a bullet that would've struck him head-on to only graze his ear. "I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead," Trump told the New York Post afterward. "I’m supposed to be dead. The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle."
In other news, Trump also recently confirmed his vice presidential candidate for the upcoming election will be Ohio senator J.D. Vance. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.
