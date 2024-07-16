50 Cent Clarifies He Won’t Be Attending The RNC Despite Reports

50 Cent will be preparing for his "Humor and Harmony" festival instead.

50 Cent will not be performing at the Republican National Convention, despite reports that he was in talks to do so. A rep. for the legendary rapper confirmed the news in a statement to TMZ. "He is not attending [the RNC], as he is slated to be in Shreveport preparing for his ‘Humor and Harmony’ festival,” they said. The reports came after 50 shared an edited version of his Get Rich or Die Tryin’ cover featuring Donald Trump’s face on his body, earlier this week. In the caption, he wrote: “Trump gets shot and now I’m trending.”

He did so after Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. In the wake of that incident, 50's song "Many Men" resurfaced on iTunes charts. The situation caused fans to theorize he'd perform the song at the RNC.

Donald Trump Attends Republican National Convention

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - July 15: Former President Donald Trump makes an appearance at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, July 15, 2024, on the first day of the Republican National Convention in downtown Milwaukee, Wis. Former President Donald Trump will become the Republican presidential nominee during the convention after catching a bullet in an assassination attempt on July 13 during a campaign rally in Butler, Pa. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

As for the shooting, Trump barely survived after turning his head slightly to the right just milliseconds before the gunfire broke out. The movement caused a bullet that would've struck him head-on to only graze his ear. "I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead," Trump told the New York Post afterward. "I’m supposed to be dead. The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle."