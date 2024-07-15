Donald Trump Finally Reveals His Running Mate For 2024

Donald Trump is going with JD Vance.

Donald Trump has revealed that J.D. Vance will be his running mate in the 2024 Presidential Election. He made the announcement on Truth Social, Monday, as the Republican National Convention kicked off in Milwaukee. He is expected to speak on the decision at some point during the event.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump wrote in the post on Truth Social. He added that Vance "will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond."

Donald Trump Shakes JD Vance's Hand During Ohio Rally

DELAWARE, OH - APRIL 23: (L-R) J.D. Vance, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, shakes hands with former President Donald Trump during a rally hosted by the former president at the Delaware County Fairgrounds on April 23, 2022 in Delaware, Ohio. Last week, Trump announced his endorsement of J.D. Vance in the Ohio Republican Senate primary. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Vance currently serves as the junior United States senator from Ohio, a position he's held since 2023. He was previously highly critical of the former president, once describing him as “America’s Hitler," but changed his tune ahead of his senate race in 2022.

Donald Trump Chooses JD Vance For V.P.