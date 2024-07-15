50 Cent Will Reportedly Perform At The Republican National Convention

The GOP is reportedly trying to land 50 Cent for the event.

50 Cent is reportedly on the schedule to perform at the Republican National Convention, which kicked off in Milwaukee on Monday. According to CNN’s Victor Blackwell, the GOP convention currently expects the legendary New York rapper to take the stage; however, “plans could still change.” The move comes after his hit song, “Many Men,” soared back onto the charts in the wake of Donald Trump surviving an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

50 shared an edited version of his Get Rich or Die Tryin’ cover featuring the former president’s face on his body, earlier this week. In the caption, he wrote: “Trump gets shot and now I’m trending.” With the report that he may be appearing at the R.N.C., fans on social media have been highly critical of the rapper.

The GOP Kicks Off The First Day Of The RNC

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 15: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Republican National Committee co-chair Michael Whatley (R) appear on stage as the convention takes the official photograph on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"He’s the perfect fit. His movies and TV shows show black men in the worst possible light as drug dealers and killers. Exactly what the GOP represents us as," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another remarked: "Yet another felon, who can't vote anyways, so his opinion does not matter."

50 Cent May Perform At The RNC

In other news, Trump also confirmed his vice presidential candidate for the upcoming election will be Ohio senator J.D. Vance. He made that announcement on Truth Social on Monday. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and the Republican National Convention on HotNewHipHop.