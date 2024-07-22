50 Cent's "Many Men" Producer Isn't Thrilled About The Song's Viral Connection To Donald Trump

BYCole Blake603 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Performs At BC Place
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 15: Rapper 50 Cent performs on stage during the pre-game concert ahead of BC Lions season kick off game against Calgary Stampeders at BC Place on June 15, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)
Darrell "Digga" Branch says its ironic the song is resurfacing in relation to Donald Trump.

Darrell "Digga" Branch, who produced 50 Cent's iconic song, "Many Men," isn't thrilled about the song going viral in relation to Donald Trump surviving an attempted assassination attempt. Speaking about the situation during an interview with TMZ, Branch explained that he speaks out against Trump every chance he gets, so he found it all ironic.

"At first when I seen the incident happen, I thought it was something staged that Trump was doing," Branch began. "I thought he was up to his old tricks. But it seemed like an hour and social media just started working. I started getting notifications like crazy. Everybody started getting creative."

Read More: 50 Cent Trolls Rick Ross During Toronto Concert Before Teasing A Collaboration With Drake

Donald Trump Hosts First Rally Since Assassination Attempt

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - JULY 20: Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald J. Trump holds his first public campaign rally with his running mate, Vice Presidential nominee U.S. Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) (not pictured), at the Van Andel Arena on July 20, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This is also Trump's first public rally since he was shot in the ear during an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on July 13. Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

He continued: "Part of me can see why people are connecting it to the situation. But the other side of me is like, 'How did this even happen?' I'm not feeling dude at all. I'm not voting for him. People that know me and are close to me know that I go in hard on him every chance I get. So, to have that situation happen like that and then now all of the sudden, the irony of my song being connected to this is just crazy." Check out his full comments on the situation below.

"Many Men" Producer Speaks Out

Trump was fired at several times while speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania, earlier this month. The only bullet to hit him merely grazed his ear. He wore a bandage over it while speaking at the Republican National Convention just days later. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Clarifies He Won’t Be Attending The RNC Despite Reports

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...