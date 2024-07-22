50 Cent's "Many Men" Producer Isn't Thrilled About The Song's Viral Connection To Donald Trump

Darrell "Digga" Branch, who produced 50 Cent's iconic song, "Many Men," isn't thrilled about the song going viral in relation to Donald Trump surviving an attempted assassination attempt. Speaking about the situation during an interview with TMZ, Branch explained that he speaks out against Trump every chance he gets, so he found it all ironic.
"At first when I seen the incident happen, I thought it was something staged that Trump was doing," Branch began. "I thought he was up to his old tricks. But it seemed like an hour and social media just started working. I started getting notifications like crazy. Everybody started getting creative."
Donald Trump Hosts First Rally Since Assassination Attempt
He continued: "Part of me can see why people are connecting it to the situation. But the other side of me is like, 'How did this even happen?' I'm not feeling dude at all. I'm not voting for him. People that know me and are close to me know that I go in hard on him every chance I get. So, to have that situation happen like that and then now all of the sudden, the irony of my song being connected to this is just crazy." Check out his full comments on the situation below.
"Many Men" Producer Speaks Out
Trump was fired at several times while speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania, earlier this month. The only bullet to hit him merely grazed his ear. He wore a bandage over it while speaking at the Republican National Convention just days later. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.
