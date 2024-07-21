Donald Trump's Physician Details The Injuries He Sustained During Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump has released a statement from Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), who served as the former President's physician. In the statement, Jackson described him as "doing well" in the time since he survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, last weekend. While speaking at a rally in the state, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots in his direction, nicking his ear with one of the bullets.
“The bullet passed, coming less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear,” Jackson wrote in the statement. "There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear. The swelling has since resolved, and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly. Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place. Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required."
Donald Trump Speaks At First Rally Since Assassination Attempt
Jackson concluded: "In summary, former President Trump is doing well, and he is recovering as expected from the gunshot wound sustained last Saturday afternoon. I am extremely thankful his life was spared. It is an absolute miracle he wasn't killed." Check out the full statement below.
Donald Trump's Doctor Speaks Out
Trump, himself, previously addressed the shooting during his speech at the Republican National Convention, earlier this week. “My hand was covered with blood,” Trump said of the immediate moments following the gunfire. “Just absolutely blood all over the place. I immediately knew it was very serious, that we were under attack. And in one movement proceeded to drop to the ground.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Donald Trump on HotNewHipHop.
