50 Cent's "Many Men" Experiences Massive Streaming Increase Following Failed Trump Assassination Plot

50 Cent is going to make some money off of all of this.

50 Cent has numerous hits in his catalog. In fact, he almost has too many hits to even count. However, one of his most massive songs, "Many Men," is currently seeing new life. Overall, from a pop culture perspective, this track has always been prominent. Although certain real-life situations will arise that help bolster the track's popularity. That has ultimately been the case with the thwarted assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

During a rally on Saturday, Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to take the life of the former President. While a bullet did hit Trump's ear, the Presidential candidate was not seriously injured. Crooks on the other hand, was immediately killed by Secret Service agents. Since that time, "Many Men" has been used in various Trump edits and memes. Simply put, people believe the song can be used in the context of what happened to Trump. There is even speculation that Trump could use the song at a rally.

50 Cent Continues To See Success

In a new report, it was revealed that streams for "Many Men" have gone up by 250 percent in the last few days or so. We also reported on how the song was climbing up some Spotify and Apple Music charts. It just goes to show that Fif has some timeless music in his catalog. Not to mention, he stands to make a whole lot of money from a situation that doesn't even involve him.