50 Cent Swaps His Face With Donald Trump’s For Post-Shooting “Many Men” Performance

50 Cent is trending after the apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Yesterday, Donald Trump was grazed by a bullet at a Pennsylvania rally in an apparent assassination attempt. The shooting suspect has since been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks who was killed on the scene. Reportedly, he was a registered Republican, and an explosive device was later found in his vehicle not far away from where the rally was held. Officials are still working to determine a motive.

Trump was taken to a nearby hospital right away and appears to be okay despite a wound to his right ear. Tragically, one other man died as a result of his injuries, and two others were seriously wounded. As reactions to the incident continue to roll in, 50 Cent's has gone particularly viral. The rapper took the stage in Boston last night and performed his 2003 Get Rich or Die Tryin' hit, "Many Men." Behind him was the album cover, though his face had been replaced with Trump's.

50 Cent Reacts To Apparent Donald Trump Assassination Attempt In Boston

As clips from the show began to make their rounds online, he took to X to comment. "Trump gets shot and now I’m trending [shrug emoji]," he captioned the face-swapped cover art. 50 Cent also shared a photo of the former president holding his fist in the air, bloody ear and all. "I know the vibes," he wrote. "We are all in trouble now !"