50 Cent Swaps His Face With Donald Trump’s For Post-Shooting “Many Men” Performance

BYCaroline Fisher337 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Power Book II: Ghost" Season 4 Premiere - Arrivals
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
50 Cent is trending after the apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Yesterday, Donald Trump was grazed by a bullet at a Pennsylvania rally in an apparent assassination attempt. The shooting suspect has since been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks who was killed on the scene. Reportedly, he was a registered Republican, and an explosive device was later found in his vehicle not far away from where the rally was held. Officials are still working to determine a motive.

Trump was taken to a nearby hospital right away and appears to be okay despite a wound to his right ear. Tragically, one other man died as a result of his injuries, and two others were seriously wounded. As reactions to the incident continue to roll in, 50 Cent's has gone particularly viral. The rapper took the stage in Boston last night and performed his 2003 Get Rich or Die Tryin' hit, "Many Men." Behind him was the album cover, though his face had been replaced with Trump's.

Read More: The Hip-Hop World Reacts Divisively To Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

50 Cent Reacts To Apparent Donald Trump Assassination Attempt In Boston

As clips from the show began to make their rounds online, he took to X to comment. "Trump gets shot and now I’m trending [shrug emoji]," he captioned the face-swapped cover art. 50 Cent also shared a photo of the former president holding his fist in the air, bloody ear and all. "I know the vibes," he wrote. "We are all in trouble now !"

50 Cent is far from the only hip-hop artist to share their reaction to the assassination attempt, however. Plies, Soulja Boy, Sleepy Hallow, Kid Cudio, ScHoolBoy Q, and many more have also weighed in recently. What do you think of 50 Cent's reaction to the apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump? What about him swapping his own face with Trump's in his iconic Get Rich or Die Tryin' cover art? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 50 Cent Dismisses Omari Hardwick's Complaints About How "Power" Ended

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...