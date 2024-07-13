50 Cent Dismisses Omari Hardwick's Complaints About How "Power" Ended

Starz 'Power' Panel at the TCA Summer Press Tour, Day 5, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Aug 2016
50 Cent and Omari Hardwick (Photo by Stewart Cook/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Spoilers for "Power" up ahead if you're reading this from under a rock.

Arguably the biggest star from 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp's hit series Power, Omari Hardwick, recently spoke out about fans' disappointment in the ending and how he agrees that the network and show-runners didn't do justice to his role (the main character Ghost) with his eventual death. "I'm with y'all in this sense," Hardwick remarked at the Tribeca Film Festival recently. "I'm with you in the sense that the way the story was sold and told to me is not befitting of the way it ended, guys. So y'all have every right to be like, 'It didn't end right.'

"And because we don't honor our fans enough, and I know me, Matt, and Trey are different," Omari Hardwick went on. "We honor y'all, we honor our fans, man. We often forget that the fans are being sold and told a story that has a genesis, and that it has to end the way that it was sold." Well, it seems like this didn't sit well with the brain who turned Power into a multi-series juggernaut. 50 Cent recently took to Instagram to react to Hardwick's comments, and he voiced some striking disappointment.

50 Cent Blasts Omari Hardwick For Power Criticisms

"This [ninja emoji] is a strange bird [bird emoji]," 50 Cent wrote in the caption of the post above. "The f**k is he talking about, [raised-eyebrow emoji] I never done nothing but look out for him. If he needed something I gave it to him. I understand now, that s**t didn't matter." Of course, the G-Unit mogul definitely could've gone way harder, as he proves time and time again with his Diddy disses. But this is more of a question about storytelling and satisfaction rather than gratitude and assistance, so perhaps Fif needs to shift gears.

Meanwhile, last year, Omari Hardwick revealed that Starz offered him to come back to the Power universe, but 50 Cent and the team couldn't make it happen on Hardwick's terms. "It would have to be the perfect thing," he remarked. "They asked me before to come back. They asked me in the last year and a half to come back. When [they] offered this, when I was in Boston reading this script, I was in Boston saying 'and then this.' And then the 'then this' went to Starz and then they didn't come back. They didn't give me what I wanted on the 'then this.' So if they gave me the 'then this'...but it would need to be the right 'that.'"

...