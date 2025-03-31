Charlamagne Tha God Is Tired Of Kanye West's "Boring" Antics After DJ Akademiks' Shocking Interview

Kanye West has been making tons of headlines for the controversial antics from his interview with DJ Akademiks.

Charlamagne Tha God says he's tired of Kanye West's "boring" antics after the controversial rapper wore a black Ku Klux Klan-style robe and hood while speaking with DJ Akademiks for a new interview. Charlamagne discussed the bizarre behavior and comments West made during the interview on the latest episode of The Breakfast Club.

"Kanye is boring. Just old and tired antics. I never thought we would get to the point in life where Kanye West is just simply boring," Charlamagne Tha God said. When Hollywood Unlocked shared the take on Instagram, many fans in the comments section agreed. "You can’t continually shock people or it ceases to be shocking. can’t get his wife any more naked than naked. at some point, it stops working," one user wrote. Another disagreed, writing: "I am one person who has not agreed with a lot of his behavior. I can name several things that he does that I do not agree with, but what I will say, that interview was interesting. That man was telling the truth about a lot of things, but it’s hard for people to hear because of all of the other behaviors. I was able to filter through."

Kanye West Akademiks Interview

During the interview, Kanye West brought up his co-parenting relationship with Kim Kardashian, revealing that he never wanted to have kids with her. “That was my fault,” West admitted. “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn’t God’s plan.” On top of that, he weighed in on the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. In doing so, he took the Toronto rapper's side, suggesting that that Drake is "a million times better" and "a million times more important."

Additionally, Kanye West mentioned his recent posts about Jay-Z, reiterating his anger with his former collaborator. He had posted on X (formerly Twitter) and his and Beyonce's children. "Everything is like, 'But you offended Jay-Z," he said to Akademiks. "F*ck him, you know what I'm sayin."

