Charlamagne Tha God Believes Kanye West Is Jealous Of Kendrick Lamar

Charlamagne Tha God recently posited a very interesting theory on The Breakfast Club concerning two of hip-hop's most beloved artists. Moreover, you probably already heard about an unhinged rant from Kanye West this week, as well as all the excitement around Kendrick Lamar, his Grammys, and his Super Bowl halftime show. In fact, Ye even spoke on K.Dot during a recent interview, claiming that he's the only one that could beat the Compton lyricist in a battle. Well, according to Charlamagne, this all shows that the Chicago artist is actually just jealous of the pgLang creative's recent run and is crashing out to steal the show.

"You know, if he wants to ride for Diddy, you know, nothing wrong with that. That's on him," Charlamagne Tha God remarked about Kanye West. "But we do realize Kanye has been acting out all week because he's envious of Kendrick's moment, right? That's just attention-seeking. He's doing that because he's envious of Kendrick's moment. He wishes this was him, because Kendrick is having a moment for being a prolific artist who took out his number one opp, Drake. Right? Kanye wishes that was him in this moment. So he's been doing all these antics for attention all week, because he's trying to get people to do exactly what they are doing now, and that's talking about him.

Kanye West's Twitter Rant

"But Kanye, that is a sideshow compared to what Kendrick did on Sunday at the Grammys and what Kendrick is going to do this Sunday at the Super Bowl," Charlamagne Tha God continued concerning Kanye West. "And you're using the right word, Jess: cheap. All these antics are cheap. Meanwhile, you got people on that stage being rewarded for their art the way that you used to, Kanye. And Kendrick Lamar got rewarded five times for a diss record to your number one opp. You wish that was you. [...] To try to step on Kendrick's moment for the week."