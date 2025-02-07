Kanye West Claims His Billionaire Status Makes Rap Worthless To Him

Kanye West's latest Twitter rant features a number of inflammatory statements, including a show of support for Diddy and the release of a collaboration with Diddy's Sean John brand where West claims half of the proceeds will go directly to the disgraced mogul. He also reiterated his love for Adolf Hitler, making several antisemitic statements and calling himself "Yaydolf Hitler."

One of West's statements that went under the radar because of the blitz of bigotry that surrounded it was one where he criticized rap music, saying that there's nothing for him in listening to the genre anymore. "I DONT LISTEN TO RAP. I DONT KNOW WHO THE F**K IS RAPPING ANYMORE," West wrote in his typical all-caps. "IM A 47 YEAR BILLIONAIRE WHY THE F**K WOULD I LISTEN TO RAP THERES NOT ONE PIECE OF INFORMATION IN RAP THAT BENEFITS MY AGENDAS OR HELPS ME GET MONEY."

Who Is Yuno Miles

In the tweet, Kanye West also referred to Yuno Miles as his favorite rapper. Yuno Miles is a meme rapper from the Midwest who's recently done music with West on the song "Bomb." It is unsurprising that West's current favorite rapper would be the one he's most recently made music with. If someone asked him who his favorite was a year ago, he probably would have answered with "Ty Dolla $ign."