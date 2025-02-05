Kanye West Shows Off How He's Using AI In The Making Of "Bully"

Kanye West has elaborated on how he'll be incorporating artificial intelligence into the making of his upcoming album, Bully. Speaking with Justin Laboy, he showed an example of how he was able to use the technology to flip Lil RT’s vocals into his own voice. "It's like the next version of sampling," West remarked after playing a snippet. "Like when sampling happened, they hated it."

When DJ Akademiks shared the clip on Instagram, fans weren't thrilled about what they were hearing. "I seen this coming once the internet put Kanye and drake voice on every top song and uploaded them on YouTube a few years ago," one user wrote. While others complained that the snippet doesn't even sound good, another wrote: "This ain’t right bruh [laughing emoji] this is ai all this mean is artist not gonna be original anymore they finna be using ai on all they records like ye did on vultures 2." Check out the full clip of Kanye West and Justin Laboy below.

Kanye West Showcases The Possibilities Of AI

While speaking with Laboy for an interview on his The Download podcast, West revealed that he'll be dropping Bully on his daughter North's birthday. She'll be turning 12 years old on June 15. “Yeah, so we’re gonna do it on her birthday. That’s when we’re gonna bring Bully out ’cause that’s her favorite album," he said. The interview premiered at an event in Los Angeles following the Grammy Awards.