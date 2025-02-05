Kanye West Shows Off How He's Using AI In The Making Of "Bully"

BY Cole Blake 654 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Power 106 Presents Powerhouse
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
Kanye West is sticking with his support of AI.

Kanye West has elaborated on how he'll be incorporating artificial intelligence into the making of his upcoming album, Bully. Speaking with Justin Laboy, he showed an example of how he was able to use the technology to flip Lil RT’s vocals into his own voice. "It's like the next version of sampling," West remarked after playing a snippet. "Like when sampling happened, they hated it."

When DJ Akademiks shared the clip on Instagram, fans weren't thrilled about what they were hearing. "I seen this coming once the internet put Kanye and drake voice on every top song and uploaded them on YouTube a few years ago," one user wrote. While others complained that the snippet doesn't even sound good, another wrote: "This ain’t right bruh [laughing emoji] this is ai all this mean is artist not gonna be original anymore they finna be using ai on all they records like ye did on vultures 2." Check out the full clip of Kanye West and Justin Laboy below.

Read More: Kanye West Admits To Using AI And Explains Why He Won’t Stop

Kanye West Showcases The Possibilities Of AI

While speaking with Laboy for an interview on his The Download podcast, West revealed that he'll be dropping Bully on his daughter North's birthday. She'll be turning 12 years old on June 15. “Yeah, so we’re gonna do it on her birthday. That’s when we’re gonna bring Bully out ’cause that’s her favorite album," he said. The interview premiered at an event in Los Angeles following the Grammy Awards.

West and his partner, Bianca Censori, caused a massive controversy at the Grammys during their walk across the red carpet. At one point during their arrival, Censori dropped her fur coat to reveal she was wearing a sheer minidress with nothing underneath. The move is proving so controversial that it may have even cost West a massive business deal in Japan, according to The Daily Mail.

Read More: Kanye West's Newest "Bully" Snippet Is Potentially AI And Fans Are Furious

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
kanye west Music Kanye West Reveals How North West Is Influencing His Release Date For “Bully” 993
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25 Music Kanye West Admits To Using AI And Explains Why He Won’t Stop 3.8K
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Relationships Kanye West & Bianca Censori Lick Each Other During Scandalous Grammys Night 1.9K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music North West Stole Some Pink Friday Nails From Kim Kardashian 1.6K