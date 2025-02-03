Kanye West Admits To Using AI And Explains Why He Won’t Stop

Kanye West will be using artificial intelligence in the making of his upcoming album, Bully, he confirmed during a new interview with Justin Laboy for The Download podcast. The two hosted a viewing party for the interview on Sunday during the Grammy Awards. As caught by NFR Podcast, West explained that he's incorporating the technology in a similar fashion to autotune. He also wants to make A.I. more accepted in the music industry.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) do not appear to be happy about the decision. "Damn, talent through the floor so he had to use AI. I fear my goat is washed and talentless," one user wrote. Another added: "Ai for sound is okay, ai for lyrics is not. Kanye is known for saying real sh*t that connects with people, that’s why his fans are so loyal, they know him and can relate to him after listening to his music. Ai just can’t compete with the divinity of God which flows through Ye!" Others came to West's defense over the move. "I mean if he’s using like auto tunes it’s no different than any other plug in. Long as it’s not literally writing and performing the tracks for him," one user wrote.

Kanye West Will Use AI For "Bully"

The comments come after West faced rampant A.I. speculation on social media, last week, as a new snippet from his Bully album surfaced online. West has been hard at work on the project since announcing it during a performance in China, last year. He recently credited his daughter, North, with helping him fall back in love with making music. “This little girl made me love music again. She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY," he wrote in a post on Instagram.