Kanye West's Newest "Bully" Snippet Is Potentially AI And Fans Are Furious

We can only imagine the struggle that current Kanye West fans are having to endure. These last couple of years have already been highly controversial thanks to the anti-Semitic remarks, fallout with Adidas, and social media antics. Overall, for the standard Ye supporter it must be an uphill battle to defend his behavior. That also applies to his musical output following Donda. The quality and usual care we have come to expect from the icon has just not been there. However, we do have to give the die hards credit as they have stuck by his side even through the VULTURES era.

It's been one filled with rampant AI speculation, flavorless songwriting, and uninspired production. That first factor has been especially discussed ad nauseam, with fans growing sick of the guessing game they have to play when listening to any new Kanye. Unfortunately, they are having to play this infuriating chess match again thanks to the emergence of another Bully snippet. For what it's worth, it does sound pretty good, giving flashbacks to his dominant run in 2018 with shades of the KIDS SEE GHOSTS sound.

Kanye West Fans Are Getting Into Heated Arguments Amongst Themselves

But the debates are locked in on if this is actually Ye doing the singing. As it stands, folks are split between it being the use of either Auto-Tune or AI. "Yea I mean he's actively posting ai stuff all the time. It's not a debate anymore," one fan believes. "Sounds like autotune to me," another combats. While some are arguing, others are just fed up with the possibility that every song could have a touch of AI in it.