Kanye West's Newest "Bully" Snippet Is Potentially AI And Fans Are Furious

BY Zachary Horvath 1401 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
News: Kanye West
February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fans are wishing that Ye never messed with it in the first place.

We can only imagine the struggle that current Kanye West fans are having to endure. These last couple of years have already been highly controversial thanks to the anti-Semitic remarks, fallout with Adidas, and social media antics. Overall, for the standard Ye supporter it must be an uphill battle to defend his behavior. That also applies to his musical output following Donda. The quality and usual care we have come to expect from the icon has just not been there. However, we do have to give the die hards credit as they have stuck by his side even through the VULTURES era.

It's been one filled with rampant AI speculation, flavorless songwriting, and uninspired production. That first factor has been especially discussed ad nauseam, with fans growing sick of the guessing game they have to play when listening to any new Kanye. Unfortunately, they are having to play this infuriating chess match again thanks to the emergence of another Bully snippet. For what it's worth, it does sound pretty good, giving flashbacks to his dominant run in 2018 with shades of the KIDS SEE GHOSTS sound.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Changes His Tune On Drake's UMG Lawsuit Following Bombardment Of Grooming Allegations

Kanye West Fans Are Getting Into Heated Arguments Amongst Themselves

But the debates are locked in on if this is actually Ye doing the singing. As it stands, folks are split between it being the use of either Auto-Tune or AI. "Yea I mean he's actively posting ai stuff all the time. It's not a debate anymore," one fan believes. "Sounds like autotune to me," another combats. While some are arguing, others are just fed up with the possibility that every song could have a touch of AI in it.

"Thing is now every song YE drops will always be in debate whether its AI or not," a X user says. "But this snippet doesn't sound that ai to me," they believe. However, some are coming around to the idea that this is going to be a part of Kanye's new era. "Do people moan about all the other sounds primarily being digital and not real instruments? Nope🤷‍♂️." The user continues, "If I like how it sounds and if an artist released it that way then, I don’t really care if it is AI personally."

Read More: Rihanna Breaks Silence Amid ASAP Rocky’s Trial To Reveal How She’s Doing

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K
Kanye West Music Kanye West Verse On New Childish Gambino Track Subject To Speculation Of Dreaded AI 3.6K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.1K
News Authentic 221