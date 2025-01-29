Kanye West Borrows Future's Sound In Latest "Bully" Snippets

When Kanye West announces an album, there's always going to be a chance it takes ages for it drop after the reveal. Those thoughts are running through our minds after he said Bully would be his next solo LP later last year. However, over the course of this rollout (if you want to call it that yet), he's been very generous with the teasers. From "Beauty And The Beast" to an extremely heavenly untitled one earlier this month, he's not been shy. Even though the month of January is already coming to a close, he's got even more to share with us. The previous snippets were definitely Kanye-sounding if that makes sense.

They gave off the impression that they were inspired by The Life Of Pablo and maybe some My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. However, for the ones below, he's pulling from a completely different artist's discography whom he has a strong connection with. The beats sound like direct copies of two of Future's most recent songs from his run in 2024. The first one finds Kanye West rapping over the "Magic Don Juan" beat which is on WE DON'T TRUST YOU.

Kanye West Bully Snippets Continue To Surface

Kanye doesn't go trap very often, so this was a bit of a surprise. He brings a more monotone flow to it and overall isn't leaving us too impressed. Then, on the second teaser, he grabs the "LIL DEMON" instrumental, but sadly doesn't too much with it. Both overall feel like remixes more than something that would fit within this potentially dreamy and uplifting soundscape that Ye might be working on for Bully.