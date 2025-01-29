Kanye West Borrows Future's Sound In Latest "Bully" Snippets

Ye has been listening to Pluto's most recent works a lot it seems.

When Kanye West announces an album, there's always going to be a chance it takes ages for it drop after the reveal. Those thoughts are running through our minds after he said Bully would be his next solo LP later last year. However, over the course of this rollout (if you want to call it that yet), he's been very generous with the teasers. From "Beauty And The Beast" to an extremely heavenly untitled one earlier this month, he's not been shy. Even though the month of January is already coming to a close, he's got even more to share with us. The previous snippets were definitely Kanye-sounding if that makes sense.

They gave off the impression that they were inspired by The Life Of Pablo and maybe some My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. However, for the ones below, he's pulling from a completely different artist's discography whom he has a strong connection with. The beats sound like direct copies of two of Future's most recent songs from his run in 2024. The first one finds Kanye West rapping over the "Magic Don Juan" beat which is on WE DON'T TRUST YOU.

Kanye West Bully Snippets Continue To Surface

Kanye doesn't go trap very often, so this was a bit of a surprise. He brings a more monotone flow to it and overall isn't leaving us too impressed. Then, on the second teaser, he grabs the "LIL DEMON" instrumental, but sadly doesn't too much with it. Both overall feel like remixes more than something that would fit within this potentially dreamy and uplifting soundscape that Ye might be working on for Bully.

Fans aren't really feeling the sonic switch up either, with one adding, "That sounds asssssss." Overall, the details remain murky in terms of when it will drop and they most likely will for a while. But our excitement for it still is high despite these teasers being the more lackluster of the bunch. Jim Jones, a potential feature for the tape, had high remarks for it recently after heading to Japan. "Bully this album so crazy I wouldn’t drop if I was y’all or drop now cause when he drops this is gone b a big problem. We not takin no for answers we are th BULLY. Safe to say @ye back aka THE REAL BILLY GOAT pun intended."

