Jim Jones Warns That Kanye West's "Bully" Will Be A "Big Problem" After Tokyo Meetup

Jim Jones Live
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: Jim Jones attends Stage 48 on June 25, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Jim Jones linked up with Kanye West.

Jim Jones says Kanye West's upcoming album, Bully, is "so crazy" after linking up with the rapper in Tokyo. Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, he shared a picture of the two of them together with Justin Laboy while reflecting on spending time with West.

“We out here playin BULLY BALL,” he captioned the post. “Only shot u don’t make is th shot u don’t take. This is about believing in urself when no one else will. I’m a student and A teacher this past 5 days I was th student I learned so much about character never judge unless u wearing a black robe."

Kanye West Links Up With Jim Jones In Tokyo

From there, Jones hyped up the release of Bully while also seemingly teasing another move in his feud with Cam’ron. "Bully this album so crazy I wouldn’t drop if I was y’all or drop now cause when he drops this is gone b a big problem. We not takin no for answers we are th BULLY," he continued. "Safe to say @ye back aka THE REAL BILLY GOAT pun intended. I’m high on integrity. I only respect those tht keep their word and are accountable for all there actions @justinlaboy u as solid as a rock u know how we bomin bout u 2 words 'sh!t serious' 'respectfully.' The eagle has spread its wings again time to attack." Meek Mill and Young M.A. popped up in the comments section.

Kanye West & Jim Jones Step Out In Tokyo

Elsewhere during Jim Jones' trip to Tokyo, he and Ye enjoyed a night out in which they seemingly recorded a music video for "This Sh!t Still In Harlem." As for Bully, West still hasn't confirmed a release date, but already began taking pre-orders for the project. He has hinted at it dropping at some point in 2025. Check out clips of Kanye West and Jim Jones below.

