Kanye West Appears To Suggest That "Bully" & "VULTURES 3" Will Drop In 2025

We are taking this with a major grain of salt, but it would be amazing if this happens.

Kanye West is not the only artist to disappoint their fan bases with false release dates and delays. But he's up there for doing it the most, especially in the hip-hop genre. For example, it was just last year that we saw him fail to fulfill his VULTURES trilogy release schedule. While it is definitely frustrating, it pretty much comes with the experience of following his music. With that in mind, we are certainly not holding our breath after learning of a recent development regarding two potential albums. Over the last few months, Kanye West has been hyping up his next solo studio album, Bully.

He has been since September, doing so first back at his concert in China. There, he made the announcement and went on to play a snippet of a track called "Beauty And The Beast." After revealing this to thousands of excited concertgoers, it left many wondering what would be in store for the much-maligned VULTURES trilogy. However, it appears we will in fact receive the conclusion, even if some might not want it. This is being speculated after Kanye West supposedly liked a fan's Instagram DM asking him about when VULTURES 3 and Bully would arrive.

Which Kanye West Project Are You Most Excited For?

"Ye," the person began. "Vultures 3 soon?👀 Vultures 3 & Bully 2025." The Georgia-born multi-hyphenate didn't leave an actual reply, rather using a "❤️" emoji to seemingly confirm this. At the time of writing, a release date for either project has yet to be announced. We could even be a way away from both, especially without any sort of single or teaser trailers.