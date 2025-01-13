Kanye West Appears To Suggest That "Bully" & "VULTURES 3" Will Drop In 2025

BYZachary Horvath1088 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
News: Kanye West
February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
We are taking this with a major grain of salt, but it would be amazing if this happens.

Kanye West is not the only artist to disappoint their fan bases with false release dates and delays. But he's up there for doing it the most, especially in the hip-hop genre. For example, it was just last year that we saw him fail to fulfill his VULTURES trilogy release schedule. While it is definitely frustrating, it pretty much comes with the experience of following his music. With that in mind, we are certainly not holding our breath after learning of a recent development regarding two potential albums. Over the last few months, Kanye West has been hyping up his next solo studio album, Bully.

He has been since September, doing so first back at his concert in China. There, he made the announcement and went on to play a snippet of a track called "Beauty And The Beast." After revealing this to thousands of excited concertgoers, it left many wondering what would be in store for the much-maligned VULTURES trilogy. However, it appears we will in fact receive the conclusion, even if some might not want it. This is being speculated after Kanye West supposedly liked a fan's Instagram DM asking him about when VULTURES 3 and Bully would arrive.

Read More: Stephen A Smith Admits He Was "Misinformed" When He Voted Against Donald Trump

Which Kanye West Project Are You Most Excited For?

"Ye," the person began. "Vultures 3 soon?👀 Vultures 3 & Bully 2025." The Georgia-born multi-hyphenate didn't leave an actual reply, rather using a "❤️" emoji to seemingly confirm this. At the time of writing, a release date for either project has yet to be announced. We could even be a way away from both, especially without any sort of single or teaser trailers.

We have received some snippets on the solo LP front though, with them sounding like the old Kanye to numerous folks' delight. Overall, we aren't going to read too much into this. But with Ye struggling to recapture even his 2021 self lately, we are still shamelessly excited. Especially with reports of him recording Bully by himself and the possibility of Mike Dean returning, it's hard to completely dismiss what he can do with it. VULTURES 3 is a different story, but if the former drops first and is great to good, then the hype could flow into that tape as well.

Read More: Madlib Shares Fundraising Campaign After Losing His Home Due To L.A. Wildfires

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...