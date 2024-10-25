Kanye West Launches Pre-Orders For New Album "Bully," But Fans Still Don't Think It Will Drop

adidas + KANYE WEST New Partnership Announcement
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 28: Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)
We've been here before...

Kanye West album cycles can be an exhausting affair, mainly because we never know if or when an announced project will actually drop. So while a lot of fans are very excited for his next solo album, Bully, there's also a lot of skepticism even when he's asking for your money for it. Moreover, Ye just launched some pre-orders for the new record comprised of digital or vinyl versions for $20 each. In addition, he also put up some shirts for sale that depict the album cover for some and display a gothic-style text of its title in others. Do you believe it will come out or will this be another Yandhi situation, even if pre-orders are already live? In any case, if you're interested, you can find them by clicking the "Via" link down below.

Nevertheless, there are actually a lot of theories floating around Kanye West right now that have nothing to do with his upcoming album Bully. One of these was his rumored divorce from Bianca Censori, but that speculation didn't last long at all in the rumor mill. They popped out together on a couple of occasions after this gossip started flying about this, and a recently shared photoshoot online (date unclear) has fans thinking that they're as strong as ever.

Kanye West Drops Bully Pre-Orders: See Replies For Reactions

Sadly, other Kanye West rumors are better characterized as allegations, as he's been accused of alleged sexual assault. At press time, neither he nor his legal team have responded to these accusations publicly, and we've heard no reports of a court update in either case. The suit comes from a former assistant named Lauren Pisciotta, who alleges that the Chicago artist drugged and sexually assaulted her at a party. We'll see if we witness a public resolution to these allegations or if they seek a more private settlement.

Folks like Dame Dash are defending Kanye West while we learn more of the veracity of these allegations, so take everything with a grain of salt. That's kind of a blanket statement for everything going on in his career right now, whether it's albums or his personal life. Also, the disappointment of the VULTURES series certainly doesn't help. But it also sparks hope and speculation that this time will be different.

