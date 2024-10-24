Kanye West & Bianca Censori Fend Off Allegations With Power Couple Photoshoot

Still going strong...

Kanye West and Bianca Censori still seem as strong as ever, even if they haven't directly addressed rumors of their divorce to the general public. Despite that speculation, they continue to go out together and flaunt their relationship for the cameras, including a recent photoshoot of the couple. In it, Ye dons a black jacket and dark grey jeans, whereas his wife wore a simple black bra and a large, light-colored gown from the waist down. It's oddly reminiscent of the VULTURES 1 album cover, except you can actually see their faces this time around. It's unclear when these pictures were taken, but if you want a peep, check them out by clicking the "Via" link down below.

However, another headline swirling around Kanye West right now concerns the various lawsuits against him, both of which allege sexual assault. At press time, it seems like he hasn't responded to these allegations, whether in court through a legal filing or publicly. Many out there expressed staunch condemnations of this, but others like Dame Dash represented more leniency. "No matter what, Kanye is my brother," he said on the American Nu Network. "So I’m going to always hope that what’s said is not true, as a person that’s been accused of sexual assault and went through a whole trial and got the press of the accusation... You know, I would have questions."

Kanye West & Bianca Censori At Milan Fashion Week

Nevertheless, it looks like Kanye West has no plans to slow down amid these narratives. He recently revealed the cover art for his next album Bully, which will apparently be much more of a solo effort than most Ye albums. Maybe the Chicago artist will speak on these rumors and allegations on wax. But we wouldn't bet on it.

Meanwhile, other recent pictures of Kanye West caused fans to hope that he feels better these days, as he looks quite rejuvenated. Perhaps that's just confirmation bias or a massive reach from just some snapshots, but we don't blame fans for holding out hope. It's been a rough few years, but at least it looks like Bianca Censori is still by his side.

