Kanye West & Bianca Censori Ignore The Rumors & Allegations During Extravagant Night Out

If there's a couple out there who could come across as more nonchalant as these two during a tumultuous period, we'd love to meet them.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori, both individually and together, are never really in the clear. Every other day, the rapper and architect are either making headlines for every reason possible. Due to the constant microscope that hovers over them, they have both been pretty used to the scrutiny. So, it's really no surprise that they were out in public doing their thing and enjoying each other's company.

According to TMZ, they were out splurging in the rich Tokyo shopping district known as Ginza. Ye donned an all-black ensemble, while Censori matched the color scheme but not the decency aspect. She was spotted wearing a side-boob heavy tank top and the tightest and smallest of shorts to go along with it. This time, the high-profile duo is currently ignoring divorce rumors and hefty allegations from Ye's former YEEZY assistant, Lauren Pisciotta.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Have Not Had Their Best Month As A Couple

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

The latter has been filing lawsuit after lawsuit against her former boss for a number of things. They include an alleged sexual assault with Diddy in the vicinity as well as alleged text messages from Ye revealing a strong desire to have sex with Bianca's mother. The latter has addressed the allegations by not commenting on them and Ye has yet to respond to any of Lauren's latest suits. One of those includes Bianca being a "sex party coordinator" and turning Ye's office into a "sexual playground."

